Kolar Election Results LIVE | According to the Election Commission website, Manjunath polled 83,990 votes while Srinath bagged 53,229 votes. BJP candidate R Varthuru Prakash also gave a tough fight and was in third place with 50,914 votes.

Congress leader Kothur G Manjunath on Saturday defeated his nearest rival JD(S)'s C M R Srinath in Karnataka's Kolar seat by a margin of 30,761 votes.

According to the Election Commission website, Manjunath polled 83,990 votes while Srinath bagged 53,229 votes. BJP candidate R Varthuru Prakash also gave a tough fight and was in third place with 50,914 votes.

Known as "The Golden City of India," the Kolar Assembly seat is one of the 224 seats in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly in India. The Kolar assembly seat is located in the Kolar district of Karnataka. It is a part of the Kolar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, K Srinivasa Gowda of Janata Dal (Secular) won this seat defeating Syed Zameer Pasha of the Indian National Congress by a margin of 44,251 which was 24.71 percent of the total votes cast for the seat. JDS had a vote share of 46.22 percent in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, R Vathur Prakash, an independent, emerged victorious in this seat beating K Srinivasa Gowda of JDS by a margin of 12,591 votes which was 7.7 percent of the total votes polled in the constituency. The independent had a vote share of 38.51% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, R Varthur Prakash, an independent, won this seat beating K Srinivasagowda of Indian National Congress by a margin of 21,029 votes which was 16.6 percent of the total votes polled in the constituency. The independent had a vote share of 52.45 percent in the seat.

The state is mainly witnessing a three-cornered contest between the ruling BJP, the Congress, and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda's Janata Dal (Secular).

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Shiggaon), Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah (Varuna), JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy (Channapatna), state Congress President D K Shivakumar (Kanakapura) are the among the top candidates in the fray.