Kolar Election Results LIVE | Kothur G Manjunath of Congress defeats JD(S) rival by 30,761 votes

Kolar Election Results LIVE | Kothur G Manjunath of Congress defeats JD(S) rival by 30,761 votes

Kolar Election Results LIVE | Kothur G Manjunath of Congress defeats JD(S) rival by 30,761 votes
By CNBC-TV18 May 13, 2023 10:36:45 PM IST (Updated)

Kolar Election Results LIVE | According to the Election Commission website, Manjunath polled 83,990 votes while Srinath bagged 53,229 votes. BJP candidate R Varthuru Prakash also gave a tough fight and was in third place with 50,914 votes.

Congress leader Kothur G Manjunath on Saturday defeated his nearest rival JD(S)'s C M R Srinath in Karnataka's Kolar seat by a margin of 30,761 votes.

According to the Election Commission website, Manjunath polled 83,990 votes while Srinath bagged 53,229 votes. BJP candidate R Varthuru Prakash also gave a tough fight and was in third place with 50,914 votes.
Known as "The Golden City of India," the Kolar Assembly seat is one of the 224 seats in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly in India. The Kolar assembly seat is located in the Kolar district of Karnataka. It is a part of the Kolar Lok Sabha constituency.
