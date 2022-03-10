Koil Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Koil Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Koil is an assembly constituency in the Aligarh district, in the Doab region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Koil legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 10, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Aligarh Lok Sabha constituency.

https://www.cnbctv18.com/assembly-elections/uttar-pradesh-election-result/constituency/koil-constituency-s24a075/

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Koil was won by Anil Parashar of the BJP. He defeated SP's Shaz Ishaq Urf Ajju Ishaq. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Zameer Ullah Khan.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Anil Parashar garnered 93814 votes, securing 41.04 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 50963 votes.In percentage terms, the victory margin was 22.29 percent.

The total number of voters in the Koil constituency stands at with male voters and female voters. The Koil constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.