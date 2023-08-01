According to the KMF Chairman, they had a fixed rate for supplying ghee, but the TTD refused to accept that rate, leading to their decision not to supply Nandini ghee anymore.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam trust that manages Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati Andhra Pradesh has decided to discontinue using the Nandini ghee supplied by the Karnataka Milk Federation for preparing the famous laddus served at the temple. Instead, the temple trust has opted for another vendor offering ghee at a more competitive price.

The Karnataka Milk Federation, which markets its ghee under the Nandini brand, has decided to stop supplying ghee to the famous temple due to pricing issues, according to KMF chairman Bheema Nayak. KMF was supplying ghee for the preparation of laddus at the Tirupati temple for the last several years.

KMF chief clarified that they did not wish to sell their ghee at a lower price as they prioritise maintaining quality, according to PTI. He revealed that the TTD had invited tenders last year, but the KMF could not provide ghee at a lower rate.

The temple trust awarded the contract to the vendor with the lowest bid.

However, the TTD executive officer, Dharma Reddy, dismissed KMF's claim, calling it “incorrect.” He clarified that the trust follows a transparent procurement process through e-tenders. Reddy clarified that since it is an e-tender, the participants are not known until they open it, and the decision is solely based on the competitive bidding process.

Meanwhile, the decision has triggered a political uproar, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) targeting the Congress-led government in Karnataka. The BJP alleges that the Congress government's recent price hike of milk and other products has led to this shift. During the May assembly elections, the Congress had previously accused the BJP of favouring Gujarat-based Amul over Nandini.

CT Ravi, national general secretary of the BJP and former Karnataka minister, criticised the Congress government on Twitter, stating that the Congress government “shamelessly” used the Nandini issue for political gains during the assembly elections and tried to tarnish the reputation of Amul.

Ravi further mentioned the milk price hike saying that the Congress-led government made it difficult for Nandini to continue supplying ghee to the TTD board at the existing rate.

“Thanks to the incompetent Congress government, Nandini will no longer supply ghee to prepare the famous Tirupati Laddus. It is very evident that Congress is hell-bent on destroying Suvarna Karnataka to pursue its agenda (sic),” Ravi tweeted.

CONgress shamelessly politicised Nandini issue during the assembly elections and milked it to malign Amul. After coming to power, the CONgress government increased the price of milk thereby making it impossible for Nandini to supply its ghee to TTD board at the earlier price.… pic.twitter.com/sJQnOCXPN4— C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) July 31, 2023

Meanwhile, MK Jagadish, the managing director of KMF, stated that their supply is based on the temple's requirements and not influenced by any government. The TTD usually calls for tenders every six months to procure ghee, and the vendor with the lowest bid wins the contract.