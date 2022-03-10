Kithore Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Kithore Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Kithore is an assembly constituency in the Meerut district, in the West region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Kithore legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 10, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Meerut Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Kithore was won by Satyavir Tyagi of the BJP.

He defeated SP's Shahid Manzoor.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Shahid Manzoor.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Satyavir Tyagi garnered 90622 votes, securing 37.31 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 10822 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 4.46 percent.

The total number of voters in the Kithore constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.