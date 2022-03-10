Kishani Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Kishani Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Kishani is an Assembly constituency in the Mainpuri district, in the Doab region of the state of Uttar Pradesh. The Kishani Legislative Assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022. The Assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Kishani was won by Brajesh Kumar of SP. He defeated BJP's Sunil Kumar.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, Brajesh Kumar garnered 80,475 votes, securing 44.83 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 16,529 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 9.21 percent.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Brajesh Katheriya.