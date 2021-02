Dr Kiran Bedi on Tuesday was removed as the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Puducherry, said Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement said that Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana, has been given additional charge as Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

“President of India has directed that Dr Kiran Bedi shall cease to hold the office of Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry and has appointed Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana, to discharge functions of Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry in addition to her own duties,” it added.

The development comes after Congress party lost majority in the Union Territory as MLA A John Kumar resigned from his post earlier today.

With Kumar's resignation, the strength of the Congress in the Assembly has decreased to ten including Speaker. Its ally DMK has three members and an independent also supports the government. The simple majority in the assembly with the reduced strength is 15.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Puducherry on Wednesday to launch the party's poll campaign.

Both Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are going to Assembly polls this year. However, the dates of the elections are yet to be announced.