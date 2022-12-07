English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
gujarat banner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homepolitics News

Kinnaur Election Result 2022 LIVE: Congress's Jagat Singh Negi wins seat by 6,964 votes

Kinnaur Election Result 2022 LIVE: Congress's Jagat Singh Negi wins seat by 6,964 votes

Kinnaur Election Result 2022 LIVE: Congress's Jagat Singh Negi wins seat by 6,964 votes
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 8, 2022 2:51:15 PM IST (Updated)

Kinnaur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Kinnaur constituency of Himachal Pradesh, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Congress candidate Jagat Singh Negi has registered a victory in Kinnaur seat by a margin of 6,964 votes, defeating Surat Negi of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as per the latest data from the Election Commission of India.

Recommended Articles

View All
India's cotton exports to shrink close to 30 percent in FY23

India's cotton exports to shrink close to 30 percent in FY23

IST3 Min(s) Read

UPI's single-block-and-multiple-debits feature — What is it and who will benefit?

UPI's single-block-and-multiple-debits feature — What is it and who will benefit?

IST2 Min(s) Read

How AAP entered Modi stronghold to become national party to challenge him in 2024

How AAP entered Modi stronghold to become national party to challenge him in 2024

IST2 Min(s) Read

Crypto winter worsens as several platforms announce job cuts

Crypto winter worsens as several platforms announce job cuts

IST5 Min(s) Read


Kinnaur is an assembly constituency in the Shimla district in the Upper Himachal region of Himachal Pradesh. This year the key candidates from the constituency were Jagat Singh Negi (Congress), Teresem Singh (AAP), and Surat Negi (BJP).
The Kinnaur legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on November 12, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Tribe/general category and falls in the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency.
In the December 2017 Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Kinnaur was won by Jagat Singh Negi of Congress. He defeated BJP leader Tejwant Singh Negi.
Before that, in the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by Congress' Jagat Singh Negi.
Assembly election yearWinning PartyMargin of victory
2012BJP16.41%
2017BJP0.29%
2022INC20,696 (number of votes)
Catch LIVE updates of Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 here.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Jagat Singh Negi garnered 20,029 votes, securing 47.38 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of just 120 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 0.29 percent.
The total number of voters in the Kinnaur constituency stands at 60,289. Kinnaur is one of the few constituencies in the state where females outnumber males.
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news updates here.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

AAPAssembly Elections 2022BJPCongresselection resultsHimachal Pradesh election 2022