Kinnaur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Kinnaur constituency of Himachal Pradesh, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Kinnaur is an assembly constituency in the Shimla district in the Upper Himachal region of Himachal Pradesh. The Kinnaur legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on November 12, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Tribe/general category and falls in the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. Jagat Singh Negi of Congress, Surat Negi of BJP, and Tersem Singh of AAP are in the fray. Congress' Jagat Singh Negi is looking for a third term.

In the December 2017 Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Kinnaur was won by Jagat Singh Negi of Congress. He defeated BJP leader Tejwant Singh Negi.

Before that, in the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by Congress' Jagat Singh Negi.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Jagat Singh Negi garnered 20,029 votes, securing 47.38 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of just 120 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 0.29 percent.

The total number of voters in the Kinnaur constituency stands at 60,289. Kinnaur is one of the few constituencies in the state where females outnumber males.