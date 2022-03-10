0

  • Kidwai Nagar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Kidwai Nagar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Kidwai Nagar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Kidwai Nagar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBC-TV18  IST (Published)
Kidwai Nagar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting result of Kidwai Nagar constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Kidwai Nagar is an assembly constituency in the Kanpur Nagar district, in the Doab region of the state of Uttar Pradesh. The Kidwai Nagar legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 20, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Kanpur Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Kidwai Nagar was won by Mahesh Chandra of the BJP. He defeated INC's Ajay Kapoor.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Ajay Kapoor.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Mahesh Chandra garnered 111407 votes, securing 54.31 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 33983 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 16.57 percent.
