Kichcha Sudeep to campaign for BJP in Karnataka polls, says this on threat letter

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep on Wednesday revealed that he has received a ‘threat letter’. This comes amid the speculations of the actor joining the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Kannada star has now clarified that he will only campaign for the BJP for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly election and won’t join the party.

Speaking to media, Sudeep revealed that his manager received a threat letter and a police complaint has been lodged in connection with the matter.

Sudeep's manager Jack Manju got a letter from an unknown person threatening to post the actor's "private video" on social media, ANI reported.

Confirming that he received a threat letter, Kichcha Sudeep said, “Yes, I have received a threat letter and I know who sent it to me. I know it is from someone in the film industry. I will give a befitting reply to them. I will work in favour of those who stand by my side in my tough times.”

Police have registered an FIR under relevant section of Indian Penal Code and further investigation is underway.

There were speculations that Kichcha Sudeep will be joining the BJP on Wednesday. However, he cleared the buzz and told ANI that I will only campaign for the BJP, not contest the elections.

The speculations about Kichcha Sudeep entering politics gained momentum a few weeks ago with both Congress and BJP trying to woo the actor.

Last month, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar’s meeting with Kichcha Sudeep sparked rumours of the actor joining the party ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled in May. A photo of Sudeep with DK Shivakumar had gone viral.

Sudeep belongs to the Nayaka community and he enjoys enormous support, particularly amongst the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (ST) voters in central Karnataka. BJP is aiming to increase its vote base within these communities with Kichcha Sudeep’s popularity.

Karnataka has reserved fifteen Assembly constituencies for the ST community.

The polling for all 224 Assembly seats in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the counting of votes will take on May 13.

