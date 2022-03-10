Khurja Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Khurja Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Khurja is an assembly constituency in the Bulandsahar district, in the West region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Khurja legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 10, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Gautam Buddha Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Khurja was won by Vijendra Singh of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Arjun Singh. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Banshi Singh Pahadiya.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Vijendra Singh garnered 119493 votes, securing 50.43 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 64299 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 27.13 percent.

The total number of voters in the Khurja constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Khurja constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.