Khurai Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Khurai Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Khurai is an assembly constituency in the Imphal East district, in the Valley region of the state of Manipur.

The Khurai legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, Khurai was won by Leishangthem Susindro Meitei of the BJP. He defeated INC's Dr Ngairangbam Bijoy Singh. Before that, in the 2012 Manipur vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Dr Ng Bijoy Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Leishangthem Susindro Meitei garnered 15005 votes, securing 51.41 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 1944 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 6.66 percent.

The Khurai constituency has a literacy level of 81.95 percent.