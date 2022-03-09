Khundrakpam Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Khundrakpam Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Khundrakpam is an assembly constituency in the Imphal East district, in the Valley region of the state of Manipur.

The Khundrakpam legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, Khundrakpam was won by Thokchom Lokeshwar Singh of the INC. He defeated BJP's Thangjam Mohendro Singh. Before that, in the 2012 Manipur vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Thokchom Lokeshwar Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Thokchom Lokeshwar Singh garnered 12849 votes, securing 56.12 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 3059 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 13.36 percent.

The Khundrakpam constituency has a literacy level of 81.95 percent.