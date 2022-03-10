Kheragarh Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Kheragarh Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Kheragarh is an assembly constituency in the Agra district, in the Doab region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Kheragarh legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 10, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Kheragarh was won by Mahesh Kumar Goyal of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Bhagvan Singh Kushwaha.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Mahesh Kumar Goyal garnered 93510 votes, securing 47.04 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 31999 votes.In percentage terms, the victory margin was 16.1 percent.

The Kheragarh constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.

