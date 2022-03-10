Khem karan Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Khem karan Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Khem karan is an assembly constituency in the Tarn Taran district, in the Majha region of the state of Punjab.

The Khem karan legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Khem karan was won by Sukhpal Singh Bhullar of the INC. He defeated SAD's Virsa Singh.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SAD's Virsa Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Sukhpal Singh Bhullar garnered 81,897 votes, securing 53.01 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 19,602 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 12.69 percent.

The total number of voters in the Khem karan constituency stands at 2,16,090 with 1,03,519 male voters and 1,12,561 female voters.

The Khem karan constituency has a literacy level of 61.55 percent.