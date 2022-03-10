Congress leader Bhuwan Chandra Kapri was leading in Khatima Assembly constituency of Uttarakhand with 4,939 votes while BJP's Pushkar Singh Dhami was second in the race with 3,985 votes, as per the data available on the Election Commission of India's website around 11:00 AM.

Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Ramesh Singh has bagged only 38 votes so far.

Khatima is an assembly constituency in the Udham Singh Nagar district, in the Maidan region of the state of Uttarakhand. The Khatima legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Khatima was won by Pushkar Singh Dhami of the BJP. He defeated INC's Bhuwan Chandra Kapri. Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Pushkar Singh Dhami.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Pushkar Singh Dhami garnered 29539 votes, securing 36.51 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 2709 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 3.35 percent. The total number of voters in the Khatima constituency stands at 1,20,145 with 60,880 male voters and 59,260 female voters.