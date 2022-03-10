Khatauli Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Khatauli Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Khatauli is an assembly constituency in the Muzaffarnagar district, in the West region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Khatauli legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 10, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Khatauli was won by Vikram Singh of the BJP. He defeated SP's Chandan Singh Chauhan.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by RLD's Kartar Singh Bhadana.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Vikram Singh garnered 94771 votes, securing 44.47 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 31374 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 14.72 percent.

The total number of voters in the Khatauli constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Khatauli constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.