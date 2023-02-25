Kharge at Congress Plenary: Ready to align with the likeminded to defeat BJP in 2024 polls

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that the plenary session was also targeted with ED raids in Chhattisgarh, adding that Congress leaders fought bravely to ensure that the session could be held.

Congress is willing to forge a viable alternative by aligning with like-minded parties in order to get rid of the ‘anti-people’ BJP government in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at the party's 85th plenary session in Raipur on Saturday

The party is ready to make any sacrifice required to achieve the goal, Kharge said in his address.

He took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the "pradhan sevak of Delhi, who gets advertisements printed every day, is serving his own friend".

The DNA of those sitting in Delhi is anti-poor and they are attempting to destroy democracy, he said and called for a people's movement against the prevailing situation in the country.

Hailing party leader Rahul Gandhi for the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Kharge said the march united the country with people from all walks of life coming together.

The yatra emerged as a strong voice against the unprecedented challenges that people face today, Kharge said.

"Such challenges include continuing assault on the constitutional values, democracy and social fabric of our country, issues of national security at the border with China, the prevailing atmosphere of hatred and fear, all-time high inflation, record unemployment and the increasing economic inequality," he said.

In the prevailing difficult circumstances, the Congress is the only party that can provide capable and decisive leadership to the country, Kharge asserted.

From 2004 to 2014, the Congress-led alliance with like-minded parties effectively served the people of the country, he noted.

"We once again look forward to forging a viable alternative by aligning with like-minded parties to defeat the anti-people and undemocratic BJP government.

"We are ready to strive for the welfare of the people of our country and (will make) whatever sacrifices that are required," Kharge said.

Kharge also said the goal for the upcoming state elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls is clear.

He also raised the slogan of "Seva, sangharsh aur balidan, sabse pehle Hindustan (Service, struggle, sacrifice. The country comes first)".

Kharge also claimed that the BJP is breaking parliamentary and constitutional traditions and "misusing" agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for toppling governments.

He claimed that the plenary session was also targeted with ED raids in Chhattisgarh, adding that Congress leaders fought bravely to ensure that the session could be held.

He also claimed that the BJP-led government is "handing over all the country's assets to his friends".

"Rail, BHEL (Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited), SAIL (Steel Authority of India Limited), they are selling everything, from the sky, land to everything in existence," he said, adding that people are worried whether the LIC (Life Insurance Corporation) and the SBI ( State Bank of India ) will survive or even these institutions will be "sold".

He also launched an attack on the government over the border issue with China, claiming that the Chinese intruded but the "PM said no one has come in".

He said the party will also make efforts to rid the country of the prevailing environment of hate and spread harmony.

