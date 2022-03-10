Kharar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Kharar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Kharar is an assembly constituency in the Sahibjada Ajit Singh Nagar district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.

The Kharar legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Kharar was won by Kanwar Sandhu of the AAP. He defeated INC's Jagmohan Singh Kang.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab Vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Jagmohan Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Kanwar Sandhu garnered 54,171 votes, securing 33.97 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 2,012 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.26 percent.

The total number of voters in the Kharar constituency stands at 2,66,514 with 1,26,634 male voters and 1,39,873 female voters.