Khanpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Khanpur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Khanpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Khanpur constituency of Uttarakhand including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Khanpur is an assembly constituency in the Haridwar district, in the Maidan region of the state of Uttarakhand.
The Khanpur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Hardwar Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Khanpur was won by Kunwar Parnav Singh Champion of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Mufti Riyasat Ali.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Kunwar Parnav Singh Champion garnered 53,192 votes, securing 49.65 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 13,735 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 12.82 percent.
The total number of voters in the Khanpur constituency stands at 1,47,459 with 77,495 male voters and 69,956 female voters.
