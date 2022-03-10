Khanna Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Khanna Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Khanna is an assembly constituency in the Ludhiana district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.

The Khanna legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Khanna was won by Gurkirat Singh Kotli of the INC. He defeated AAP's Anil Dutt Phally.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab Vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Gurkirat Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Gurkirat Singh Kotli garnered 55,690 votes, securing 44 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 20,591 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 16.27 percent.

The total number of voters in the Khanna constituency stands at 1,71,622 with 81,551 male voters and 90,067 female voters.