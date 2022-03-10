Khangabok Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Khangabok Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Khangabok is an assembly constituency in the Thoubal district, in the Valley region of the state of Manipur.

The Khangabok legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, Khangabok was won by Surjakumar Okram of the INC.

He defeated BJP's Thokchom Jadumani Singh.

He defeated BJP's Thokchom Jadumani Singh.Before that, in the 2012 Manipur vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Okram Landhoni Devi.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Surjakumar Okram garnered 20781 votes, securing 64.22 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 9452 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 29.21 percent.

The total number of voters in the Khangabok constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.The Khangabok constituency has a literacy level of 74.47 percent.