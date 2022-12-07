English
Khambhat Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 7, 2022 10:30:49 PM IST (Published)

Khambhat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Khambhat constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Khambhat is an assembly constituency in the Anand district in the Central Gujarat region of Gujarat. The Khambhat legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 5, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the general category.

In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Khambhat was won by Maheshkumar Kanaiyalal Raval (Mayur Raval) of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). Maheshkumar Kanaiyalal Raval (Mayur Raval) defeated Indian National Congress (INC) party's Patel Khushmanbhai Shantilal.
Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by the BJP Party's Patel Sanjaykumar Ramanbhai,
In the 2017 assembly polls, Maheshkumar Kanaiyalal Raval (Mayur Raval) garnered 71459 votes, securing 47.43 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 2318  votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.56 percent.
Assembly election yearWinning PartyMargin of victory
2012BJP10.75%
2017BJP1.56%
2022TBATBA
The dominant community in the Khambhat constituency is the Other Backward Class (OBC). The Khambhat constituency had a Scheduled Caste population of 7.53 percent.
 
