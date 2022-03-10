0

Khalilabad Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check Khalilabad Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Khalilabad is an assembly constituency in the Sant Kabir Nagar district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.
The Khalilabad legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on March 3, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Sant Kabir Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Khalilabad was won by Digvijay Narayan Alis Jay Chaubey of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Mashhoor Alam Choudhary.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by PECP's Dr Moh Ayub.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Digvijay Narayan Alis Jay Chaubey garnered 72061 votes, securing 32.17 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 16037 votes.In percentage terms, the victory margin was 7.16 percent.
