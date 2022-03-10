Khajani Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Khajani Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Khajani is an assembly constituency in the Gorakhpur district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Khajani legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Sant Kabir Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Khajani was won by Sant Prasad of the BJP.

He defeated BSP's Rajkumar.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Sant Prasad.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Sant Prasad garnered 71492 votes, securing 38.07 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 20079 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 10.69 percent.

The total number of voters in the Khajani constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.