  Khair Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Khair legislative assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Khair Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Khair legislative assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

IST (Published)
Khair Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Khair constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news

Khair Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Khair legislative assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates
Khair is an assembly constituency in the Aligarh district, in the Doab region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.
The Khair legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 10, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Aligarh Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Khair was won by Anoop of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Rakesh Kumar Maurya.Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by RLD's Bhagwati Prasad.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Anoop garnered 124198 votes, securing 53.51 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 70721 votes.In percentage terms, the victory margin was 30.47 percent.
The total number of voters in the Khair constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.
The Khair constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.
ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS ON MAP

