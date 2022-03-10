Khaga Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Khaga Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Khaga is an assembly constituency in the Fatehpur district, in the Doab region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Khaga legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 23, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Fatehpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Khaga was won by Krishna Paswan of the BJP. He defeated INC's Om Prakash Gihar.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Krishna Paswan.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Krishna Paswan garnered 94954 votes, securing 51.45 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 56434 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 30.58 percent.