Khadoor Sahib Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Khadoor Sahib Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Khadoor Sahib is an assembly constituency in the Tarn Taran district, in the Majha region of the state of Punjab.

The Khadoor Sahib legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Khadoor Sahib was won by Ramanjeet Singh Sahota Sikki of the INC. He defeated SAD's Ravinder Singh Brahampura.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Ramanjit Singh Sikki.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Ramanjeet Singh Sahota Sikki garnered 64,666 votes, securing 44.18 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 17,055 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 11.65 percent.

The total number of voters in the Khadoor Sahib constituency stands at 2,01,328 with 95,336 male voters and 1,05,985 female voters.

The Khadoor Sahib constituency has a literacy level of 62.42 percent.