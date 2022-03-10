Khadda Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Khadda Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Khadda is an assembly constituency in the Kushinagar district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh .

The Khadda legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Kushi Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Khadda was won by Jatashanker Tripathi of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Vijay Pratap Kushwaha. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Vijay Kumar Dubey.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Jatashanker Tripathi garnered 82537 votes, securing 42.26 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 38497 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 19.71 percent.

The total number of voters in the Khadda constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Khadda constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.