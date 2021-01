As a week has passed since US President Joe Biden entered the White House, he has taken numerous key decisions and has reversed many of his predecessor Donald Trump's orders. Biden has signed a series of executive orders to ensure racial equality across the country, strengthening the country's economy, rejoining the Paris agreement on climate change, halting America's withdrawal from the WHO, revoking the Muslim travel ban, and stopping with immediate effect the construction of the border wall with Mexico.

Here is a look at the key decisions taken by Joe Biden within a week from the Oval Office:

1. His first executive order was launching his 100-day masking challenge, asking Americans to mask up for 100 days. Biden had issued a mask mandate that will require anyone visiting a federal building or federal land or using certain modes of public transportation to wear a mask, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

2. The president has signed an executive order reversing Trump's decision to withdraw from the World Health Organization, Psaki said. "This will strengthen our own efforts to get the (coronavirus) pandemic under control by improving global health, and tomorrow we are not wasting any time, she said.

3. In a second broad executive order, Biden rolled back harmful regulatory reversals made by the previous administration to protect public health and the environment. This order protects nation's treasures by reviewing the boundaries for several national monuments, places a temporary moratorium on all oil and natural gas leasing in the Arctic national wildlife refuge and re-establishes the interagency working group on the social cost of greenhouse gases.

4. Biden has signed executive orders to ensure racial equity across the US, acting on one of his core campaign promises to dismantle "systemic racism" that has plagued America far too long. Biden announced four executive actions to advance racial equity and take first steps to root out systemic racism in housing and criminal justice.

In an executive order, Biden directed federal agencies to combat resurgence of xenophobia, particularly against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, that he said have skyrocketed during the coronavirus pandemic.

He also announced to rescinded the previous Trump administration's harmful ban on diversity and sensitivity training, and abolished the offensive, counter-factual 1776 Commission. Unity and healing must begin with understanding and truth, not ignorance and lies, Biden said. Last year, former president Donald Trump ordered federal agencies to stop racial sensitivity training, labelling it "divisive, anti-American propaganda". Trump has previously said he does not believe systemic racism is a problem in the US.

5. Biden has also issued an executive order that will ultimately end the Justice Department's use of the private prisons. The executive order directs the Attorney General to decline to renew contracts with privately operated criminal facilities.

6. Fulfilling a campaign promise, Biden plans to reopen the HealthCare.gov insurance markets for a special sign-up opportunity geared to people needing coverage in the coronavirus pandemic. Biden is expected to sign an executive order Thursday, said two people familiar with the plan, whose details were still being finalized. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the pending order ahead of a formal announcement.

7. The President has announced that the US will purchase an additional 200 million doses of the two coronavirus vaccines, an increase in the available supply by 50 per cent, which will fully vaccinate 300 million Americans by the end of this summer. After reviewing the current vaccine supply and manufacturing plans, Biden had on Tuesday announced that his administration will increase overall weekly vaccination distribution to states and tribal territories from 8.6 million doses to a minimum of 10 million doses.

8. He has signed an executive order that strengthens the existing Buy American rules by closing loopholes and reducing waivers granted on federal purchases of US-made goods to ensure that American manufacturing is part of the engine of the country's prosperity. Biden also ordered the creation of a new post at the White House. He said the Director of Made in America at the White House Office of Management and Budget will oversee the all-of-government Made in America initiative.

9. Biden reversed Trump's policy and re-imposed a ban on travellers from Europe and Brazil. The White House also barred those from South Africa from entering the US due to emergence of a new variant of Coronavirus in that country. The President is taking these steps on the advice of his COVID-19 and medical team, Psaki had said.

10. Biden has signed an order ending Trump-era ban on transgender individuals serving in the military. The order says that gender identity should not be a bar to military service.

11. Biden also announced 'The American Rescue Plan' that includes economic relief for most Americans who are in need and to boost economic relief for the people struggling during the coronavirus pandemic. "We are going to finish the job of getting a total of USD 2,000 in direct payments to folks, USD 600 which was already passed is simply not enough if you still have to choose between paying your rent and putting food on the table, he said. We cannot, will not let people go hungry. We cannot let people be evicted because of nothing they did themselves. We have to act," he said in remarks at the White House.

12. Biden has signed an executive order to rejoin the historic Paris agreement on climate change, a commitment that he made during his election campaign. The Trump administration on November last formally withdrew from the Paris accord, a decision originally announced three years ago, arguing that the agreement was disadvantageous for the US, while it gives benefits to countries like China, Russia and India. Trump had said the deal could be economically detrimental and cost 2.5 million Americans their jobs by 2025. The Paris accord committed the US and 187 other countries to keeping rising global temperatures below 2C above pre-industrial levels and attempting to limit them even more, to a 1.5C rise.

13. Biden also revoked a recent Trump administration report that aimed to promote patriotic education in schools but that historians mocked and rejected as political propaganda. In an executive order signed in his first day in office, Biden disbanded Donald Trumps presidential 1776 Commission and withdrew a report it released on Monday. Trump established the group in September to rally support from white voters and as a response to The New York Times 1619 Project, which highlights the lasting consequences of slavery in America.