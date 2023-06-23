Key agendas Oppn will discuss in Bihar in run up to 2024 Lok Sabha polls

A basic outline and roadmap for Opposition unity are likely to be deliberated upon. Issue of seat sharing and leadership questions are unlikely to be taken up.

Top leaders of Opposition parties will meet in Patna on Friday to chalk out a roadmap for the formation of an anti-Bharatiya Janata Party front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. It is being hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of Janata Dal United and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav of Rashtriya Janata Dal at the former's Aney Marg residence.

Here's all you need to know about the key Opposition meeting:

# Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab's Bhagwant Mann, Tamil Nadu's MK Stalin, Jharkhand's Hemant Soren, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav, Maharashtra's former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, and NCP president Sharad Pawar are expected to attend it.