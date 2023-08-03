The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and right-wing organisations like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) launched a campaign against Shamseer, expressing their discontent over his comments about Lord Ganesha and the mythical Pushpaka Vimana.

Kerala Speaker AN Shamseer's alleged ‘anti-Hindu’ remarks made on July 21 have sparked protests across the state, leading to tensions between political parties and religious groups. The controversial statements made during a program at a school in Ernakulam have stirred up emotions, with both the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha entering into a war of words.

Shamseer advocated for promoting science in the education sector over myths, at the programme he attended at a school in Ernakulam last month. In response to a question about the inventors of aeroplanes, he stated that for him, it was the Wright Brothers, but for Hindutva believers, the first aeroplane was a Pushpak Vimana, a flying chariot mentioned in the Hindu epic Ramayana. He further commented that Hindutva was trying to propagate myths, including the belief that the first plastic surgery was performed on the deity Ganesha, who is depicted with an elephant's face and a human body.

Protests over alleged ‘anti-Hindu’ Remarks

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and right-wing organisations like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) launched a campaign against Shamseer, expressing their discontent over his comments about Lord Ganesha and the mythical Pushpaka Vimana.

Amid the protests, BJP Yuva Morcha leader K Ganesh condemned Shamseer's remarks and warned against insulting Hindus.

“What we have to tell Shamseer is that he shouldn’t insult Hindus all the time. It must be Shamseer’s belief that his hand will not be chopped off like that of Prof. TJ Joseph after he was accused of insulting Islam in an exam paper,” Ganesh was quoted as saying by India Today.

He added, “Shamseer shouldn’t think that Hindus will be like that always.”

Meanwhile, the ruling CPI(M) came into Shamseer's defence, denouncing the campaign by the Sangh Parivar and warning against any physical harm to the Speaker.

The situation escalated when clashes erupted during a protest march by the BJP Yuva Morcha to the Assembly Speaker's camp office in Thalassery, Kannur, on July 26. The police had to resort to using water cannons to disperse the agitated mob.

Adding to the pressure on AN Shamseer, the Kerala Temple Protection Samithi and the Nair Service Society (NSS) also organised protests and demanded an apology from the Speaker.

In response to the controversy, AN Shamseer said that he never intended to hurt anyone's religious sentiments. He expressed his disappointment over the situation and claimed that devotees and religious believers were on his side, understanding that his remarks were not meant to insult their faith or sentiments, news agency PTI reported.

“To be honest...to be frank...I am not a person who hurts the sentiments of any religion,” he said.