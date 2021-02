'Metro man' E Sreedharan is open to taking on the role of a chief minister if the Bharatiya Janata Party comes to power in Kerala. He has made it clear that he is disinterested to take up the governorship.

"I am not interested in governorship. I won't be able to contribute to the state in such a 'constitutional' position with no powers at all," Sreedharan said.

He also told his and his party's vision for the southern state. "I am entering the political fray with an aim to bring BJP to power in Kerala and work for the state's benefit. If BJP wins Kerala assembly polls, the focus will be to bring the state out of debt trap, develop infrastructure," Sreedharan said.

The entry of Sreedharan into politics through the BJP was announced by state party chief K Surendran at a press conference on Thursday. Surendran said the official function of his joining the party will be held during its two-week-long Vijaya Yatra commencing on February 21 from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram.

The 88-year old Sreedharan played a major role in executing Kerala's ambitious Kochi metro rail project. A much-admired technocrat, he is credited with changing the face of the public transport system in the country.

Kerala will go to polls in March-April this year with the saffron party not leaving any opportunity to make a mark in the state.