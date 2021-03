Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee Manikantan has refused to contest in the upcoming Assembly polls from tribal-reserved constituency of Mananthawady in Wayanad district. The state goes to polls in a single phase on April 6.

"As a Wayanad resident, it is indeed an honour to get nominated to contest in the polls. But I'm happy working as a Teaching Assistant at the Veterinary Science University here. Neither I, nor anyone close to me is in active politics. I am happily engaged and content with my job and family," said the 31-year old MBA graduate belonging to the Paniya tribe.

It is unclear whether the local leadership of the BJP, which is yet to react to the development, had consulted Manikantan prior to nominating him as their candidate.

The BJP leadership had on Sunday released its first set of 115 candidates in the southern state. The party has fielded state president K Surendran from two seats -- Manjeswaram and Konni -- while metro man E Sreedharan will contest from Palakkad. Other candidates on the list include actor and Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi (Thrissur) and former Mizoram governor Kummanam Rajasekharan from Nemom, the lone seat won by the party in the previous assembly polls.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK announced two candidates, both women, for the Kerala Assembly elections. The ruling CPI(M), led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is seeking a successive term by bucking the trend of a regime change once in five years while opposition Congress-led UDF and BJP are seeking to dethrone the LDF.

B Naseema will fight from Mannarcad while RM Dhanalakshmi is the party's pick for Devikulam constituency, according to the list released here by top AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam, Coordinator and K Palaniswami, the joint coordinator.

With inputs from agencies.