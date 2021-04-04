Kerala polls: A glimpse on key facts regarding the candidates

Kerala is all set to go to the polling booth on Tuesday to decide who will lead the state for the next five years. The southern state has always kept an identity of its own and this is evident from the fact that BJP which is dominating the national political map for years is still struggling for survival in the state.

The state, for decades, have been dominated by CPM led LDF and the congress led UDF. Further the state is also noticeable for its habit of not electing the ruling front for a second term.

However initial reports have indicated that this may change and Pinarayi Vijayan led LDF may return to power.

Retention of power in Kerala, the last stronghold of red parties, could give CPM a breathing space while for congress another poll defeat will be nothing short of a disaster.