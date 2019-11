Kerala Police 'turn back' 10 Sabarimala-bound women from Andhra Pradesh

The Kerala Police on Saturday turned back ten women from Andhra Pradesh under the age of 50 from Pampa base camp, who tried to trek to the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa.

The Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala, located in a reserve forest in the Western Ghats in Pathanamthitta district of the state, would be opened for the two-month-long Mandalam Makaravilakku season this evening around 5:00 pm.

Meanwhile, social activist and Bhumata bridge leader, Trupti Desai, who was not allowed to offer prayers last year and had to return from Kochi airport due to protests from devotees, said in Mumbai that she would be visiting Sabarimala on Sunday.

The state and temple precincts had witnessed frenzied protests by right outfits and BJP workers last year after the LDF government had decided to implement the Supreme court's verdict of September 28, 2018, allowing women of all age groups to offer prayers at the shrine.

For centuries women in the menstruating age group of 10-50 years were barred from entering the temple.

However, this year, even though the top court has not stayed its verdict on entry of young women into the shrine while posting various petitions on the matter to a larger bench, the government was exercising caution. It has decided not to give police protection to women in the 10-50 age group to trek the holy hills to reach the temple.

Attempts by around a dozen women, including activists and journalists in the 10-50 years age group, to climb the sacred hills had come to nought last year as frenzied devotees of Lord Ayyappa heckled and hassled them and forced them to retreat.

However, defying protesters, two women, in their 40s-- Bindu Ammini and Kanakadurga, had entered the Ayyappa temple in January this year and offered prayers scripting history.