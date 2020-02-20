Business
Kerala moves Supreme Court against giving Thiruvananthapuram airport ops to Adani
Updated : February 20, 2020 07:57 PM IST
The petition contended that the AAI's decision to prefer a private party, ignoring the offer of the Kerala government to operate and manage the airport at the same commercial rates as quoted by Adani Enterprises, has been challenged as "arbitrary, motivated by mala fides, and devoid of public interest".
AAI attempted to grant right of operation, management and development of Thiruvananthapuram Airport to a private party, Adani, who has no previous experience in managing airports, it said.
Kerala government said this is not in public interest and instead violated the provisions of the AAI Act, 1994, as well as the proprietary rights of the state government as regards the land wherein the Thiruvananthapuram Airport is situated.