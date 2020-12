Counting of votes polled in the crucial local body elections in Kerala has commenced across 244 centres at 8 am. While the final results will be out only by noon, initial trends reveal an upper hand for ruling CPI (M)-led LDF against Congress-headed UDF and BJP-led NDA.

Earlier, a total of 21,893 wards in 1,200 local self-governing bodies including 6 corporations, 941 village panchayats, 14 district panchayats and 87 municipalities, went to polls in three phases in the southern state on December 8, 10 and 14.

As per the latest updates, LDF is leading in four of the six corporations, 417 of the 941-gram panchayats 97 out of 152 block panchayats, 12 out of 14 district panchayats and 40 of the 86 municipalities.

While the performance in the local body polls is often seen as a pointer to the upcoming assembly elections, the left has traditionally enjoyed an upper hand. In 2015, they had nearly swept the civic polls by winning 549 village panchayats, 90 block panchayats, 44 municipalities and four corporations.

The left is hoping that a good performance will be seen as a thumbs up to its rule in the state led by CM Pinarayi Vijayan, whereas UDF will be looking to cash in on the recent debacles faced by the left including disastrous performance in Lok Sabha elections following Sabrimala protests. This time, the Congress-led UDF focused on various corruption charges against the government and controversies related to the gold smuggling case and allegations cropped up against the Chief Minister's office.

BJP on the other hand is looking to break the bipolar polity of the state led by UDF and LDF.

