Kerala: KK Shailaja dropped from new cabinet; CM Pinarayi Vijayan draws ire of netizens

Kerala’s new Left Democratic Front government recently made the decision of not repeating any minister from the previous government with the only exception of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. As a result, KK Shailaja, the Health Minister in the previous government, hailed for successfully handling the COVID-19 crisis in the state during her tenure, has been dropped from the new Cabinet.

Shailaja’s absence from the cabinet hasn’t been received well by many in Kerala. Many groups in Kerala are demanding to include her in the new government. Shailaja, popularly known as Shailaja teacher because of her past job as a physics teacher, has been incredibly popular in the state because of her work. She won the recent Assembly election by a margin of 60,000 votes.

Her performance in Kerala as the Health Minister won national and global acclaim as she tirelessly worked to ensure that the situation was contained in the state. But now she has not been included in the new government despite being one among the five CPI(M) ministers from the previous government who got re-elected after her party decided not to repeat any minister for a second term.

Social media has been flooded with posts and memes in support of Shailaja Teacher.

Other Twitter users asked why the rule of not repeating ministers is not applicable for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as well.

When the whole bunch of ministers can be changed after a term, why don't that rule be applicable for a chief Minister??? There can be a better CM person too in a party na :) May be someone must have felt in secured :)#Kerala #LDF #PinarayiVijayan #ShailajaTeacher pic.twitter.com/HUVuPoT41A — Ram Robert Rahim (@itsme_rrr9438) May 18, 2021

The criticism of the CPI(M) and Chief Minister Vijayan is not limited to Twitter alone. Popular social media aggregator platform Reddit also saw many posts raising questions about the decision of the Left party.

A lot of people also criticised the move of removing Shailaja while at the same time giving a ministerial position to CM Vijayan’s son-in-law Mohammad Riyaz.

Many other Twitter users just expressed their support for Shailaja and admiration for her work in Kerala.

CM Vijayan had recently tweeted about gender equality and support for women seeking roles and position outside of the home but Twitter users pointed out the irony of Shailaja being left out of the Cabinet just weeks after the same tweet.

The CPI (M) has confirmed that Shailaja will hold the role of the party Whip. Shailaja herself has not sought to revolt against her removal from the Cabinet but only expressed support and gratitude to her party.