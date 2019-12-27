#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Kerala govt decides to give Rs 1.3 crore to former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan

Updated : December 27, 2019 02:42 PM IST

The compensation is in addition to the Rs 50 lakh provided by the government to the former scientist on a Supreme Court order and the Rs 10 lakh recommended by the National Human Rights Commission.
The government had entrusted Former Chief Secretary K Jayakumar to examine the issues raised by Nambi Narayanan and settle the case amicably.
Narayanan had to spend close to two months in jail before the CBI concluded the allegations against him were false.
