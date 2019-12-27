Politics
Kerala govt decides to give Rs 1.3 crore to former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan
Updated : December 27, 2019 02:42 PM IST
The compensation is in addition to the Rs 50 lakh provided by the government to the former scientist on a Supreme Court order and the Rs 10 lakh recommended by the National Human Rights Commission.
The government had entrusted Former Chief Secretary K Jayakumar to examine the issues raised by Nambi Narayanan and settle the case amicably.
Narayanan had to spend close to two months in jail before the CBI concluded the allegations against him were false.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more