    Homepolitics News

    Kerala government calls for special assembly session; bill to remove Governor as Chancellor likely on agenda

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    There has been an ongoing tussle between the Left government and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan over several issues including the appointment of Vice Chancellors at various state universities

    The Kerala government has called for a special Assembly session from December 5 for 10 days, in which it is likely to introduce the bill to remove the Governor as the chancellor of state universities.

    The decision comes after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan chaired a cabinet meeting in Thiruvananthapuram today.
    The Left Democratic Front government and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan have been sparring over several issues, including the appointment of Vice Chancellors at various state universities.
    Earlier this month, the cabinet passed an ordinance to remove the Governor from the post of the Chancellor of state universities. Even though the ordinance was sent to the Raj Bhavan, it is pending the Governor’s approval, who is in New Delhi and will return on November 20. The ordinance, however, becomes irrelevant now with the government deciding to convene the Assembly session and introduce a bill.
    ALSO READ:
    Watch | Kerala driver reverses bus for 8 kilometres after being chased by wild tusker
    Apart from this, the Governor has not signed two controversial bills — the University Laws (Amendment) and Lok Ayukta (Amendment) — passed by the Assembly in August.
    The coming session is also likely to discuss this issue, PTI reported quoting a government source.
    Meanwhile, Governor Khan said he bore no ill will against any person and had no intention of a confrontation with the government. However, in the past three years as the Chancellor of universities, he had been frustrated with the constant interference of the government in university affairs.
    ALSO READ: Women permitted in certain branches of Indian Navy University: Centre to Delhi HC
    “I am quite concerned about the future of the bright students of Kerala, most of whom are migrating to other states after Class XII in search of higher learning,” The Hindu quoted Khan as saying.
    Earlier, the Governor had issued a show-cause notice to vice-chancellors of 11 state universities.
     
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
