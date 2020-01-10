Kerala FM Thomas Isaac to put a proposal to other FMs on approaching SC in GST compensation
Updated : January 10, 2020 12:55 PM IST
Blaming the Modi government for Kerala’s financial woes, Issac also said the Centre was strangulating the state by even reducing grants and loans due to it.
The Kerala Finance Minister added that the compensation arrears pending are about Rs 40,000 crores.
Isaac added that the state has not received any money from the centre after the 2019 floods.
