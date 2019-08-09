Kerala Floods: CM Pinarayi Vijayan seeks army help as rains claim 8 lives, Rahul Gandhi offers help
Updated : August 09, 2019 08:24 AM IST
The Kerala state government has also announced a holiday in all schools across the state in view of the heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding in several parts of the state, News18 reported.Â
The Kochi International airport on Friday suspended all operations till Sunday as the runway area in the airport is waterlogged due to flood, the airport authorities said.
Meanwhile, reports coming from Wayanad indicates that a huge landslide at Meppadi has marooned around 2,000 people. A temple, mosque and estate workers quarters have collapsed in the area.
