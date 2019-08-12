Kerala flood toll hits 67; over 2.54 lakh in camps
Updated : August 12, 2019 06:40 AM IST
All the 14 districts in the state, except Kollam, have people taking shelter in over 1,600 relief camps. Malappuram district with over 54,000 people has the largest number of people in the camps.
Earlier in the day, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who is the MP from Wayanad, reached Kozhikode and drove first to Kavalapara and visited a church where 360 people were taking shelter.
The Cochin International Airport that was closed a few days back, was also opened for service Sunday afternoon when the first flight landed.
