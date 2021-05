Ahead of the Kerala assembly election results on Sunday, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is seeking to break the state's four-decade-old trend of alternating between the communists and the Congress-led United Democratic Front. As many as 957 candidates, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, 11 of his Cabinet colleagues, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy, 'Metroman' E Sreedharan, former Union Minister K J Alphons and BJP State president K Surendran, among others, were in fray in the election to the 140 seats.

The BJP, which had won one seat in 2016, is confident of garnering more seats this time. The poll is significant for Kerala Congress (M) chief Jose K Mani who recently snapped decades-long ties with the UDF and joined hands with the Left front.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had camped in the state for several days and taken part in dozens of corner meetings and rallies, with the party hoping that the state will herald a turn in its electoral fortunes after a series of disappointments in recent years.

Here’s a Strength, Weakness, Opportunity and Threat (SWOT) analysis of LDF and UDF alliances in Kerala assembly elections 2021:

LDF

Strength: Pinarayi Vijayan popularity, relative pro-incumbency and improved governance record, entry of ex-UDF allies KC (M) led by Jose K Mani and LJD, Local body poll win, sound alliance

Weakness: Recent controversies pertaining to Sabarimala, anti-CAA protests, poll history of alternative governments in the state, Absence of big crowd-puller leader like VS Achuthanandan, coronavirus handling, Sabarimala

Opportunity: Pro-incumbency sentiment, exit polls predict return with a greater majority, improved Christian vote base

Threat: Revoking of cases related to Sabarimala and anti-CAA protests, regularising contract staff and deep-sea fishing deal, Mani C Kappan switching to UDF

UDF

Strength: Congress organisation and united show of leadership esp Oommen Chandy, Ramesh Chennithala and M Ramachandran, Rahul Gandhi's extensive campaign, India Union Muslim League leader PK Kunhalikutty's presence

Weakness: Ticket distribution controversy, Jose K Mani switching to LDF, Polarisation between Christians and Muslims and Church's position

Opportunity: Split in LDF, Nepotism in appointments, Fishing deal controversy, gold smuggling, LIFE mission

Threats: