Kerala dishes removed from Indian Railways' menu, says report

Many popular Kerala delicacies have been dropped out from the Railways’ menu after the revision of vegetarian menu by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRTC), reported Manorama Online. Puttu (steamed rice cake), Kadala curry (black chickpea curry), egg curry, Appam and Porotta are among the items removed from the menu.

The popular dishes will be replaced by predominantly North Indian items like Rajma Chawal, Chole Bhature, Pav Bhaji, Khichdi, Pongal and Kulcha, the report said.

Similarly, local snack items such as Pazhampori (banana fry), Bhaji, Illayada, Kozhukatta, Unniappam, Neyyappam and Sukhiyan have also been replaced in the menu with north Indian snacks, such as Samosa, Kachori, Aloo Bonda and Stuffed Pakoda, the report added.

Moreover, the prices of the retained local food items have been increased drastically even though North Indian items have been exempted from this rise, the report said.

While the price of snacks such as Uzhunnu Vada and Parippu Vada increased from Rs 8.50 to Rs 15 items such as Aloo Bonda, Kachori, and Samosa will continue to be sold at Rs 20, the report said.

Further, the prices of meals too have gone up to Rs 70 from Rs 35.

The development has led to the rise of allegations that the Indian Railways subsidiary is imposing north Indian dishes on south Indian commuters, the report added.