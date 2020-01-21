Economy
Kerala dishes removed from Indian Railways' menu, says report
Updated : January 21, 2020 12:44 PM IST
Dishes that have been removed from the list after the revision of vegetarian menu by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRTC) includes Puttu (steamed rice cake), Kadala curry (black chickpea curry), egg curry, Appam and Porotta.
Local snack items such as Pazhampori (banana fry), Bhaji, Illayada, Kozhukatta, Unniappam, Neyyappam and Sukhiyan have been replaced in the menu with north Indian snacks.
The price of the retained local food items have been increased drastically even though North Indian items have been exempted from this rise.
