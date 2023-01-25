Congress leader AK Antony's son Anil resigns from his role in party after opposing BBC's Modi documentary

Sharing his resignation letter on Twitter, Congress leader Anil K Anthony alleged "intolerant calls to retract a tweet, by those fighting for free speech".

Congress leader AK Antony's son, Anil K Antony, stepped down as the convener of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Digital Media and National Co-ordinator of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Social media and Digital communication cell. Sharing his resignation on Twitter, he alleged "intolerant calls to retract a tweet, by those fighting for free speech".

His resignation comes at a time when Opposition leaders are sharing the links of the controversial BBC Documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 2002 Gujarat riots.

While some Congress leader shared the documentary, Antony opposed it saying: "Despite large differences with BJP, I think those in India placing views of BBC, a UK state sponsored channel with a long history of India prejudices, and of Jack Straw, the brain behind the Iraq war, over Indian institutions is setting a dangerous precedence, will undermine our sovereignty."

Speaking with News 18 on Tuesday, he said, "Any politician in this country should stand for the sovereignty and the security of the country more than any other interest."

'Colleagues only keen to work with sycophants and chamchas'

In his resignation letter, Antony thanked the Kerala State leadership and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for the support and guidance, but said, "we don't have much common ground."

"By now, I have been made well aware that you, your colleagues and the coterie around the leadership are only keen to work with a bunch of sycophants and chamchas, who would unquestionably be at you beck and call. This has become the lone criterion of merit," Antony said his resignation letter.

"I would prefer to continue my other professional endeavours without being fed this negativity, and being involved in these destructive narratives, many against the very core interests of India," he said.