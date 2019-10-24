Politics
Kerala bypoll 2019 results: CPI-M led LDF wins two seats, UDF wins three
Updated : October 24, 2019 02:56 PM IST
In the Vatiyoorkavu Assembly seat in the state capital, CPI-M candidate and Thiruvananthapuram Mayor VK Prasanth was leading by over 7,000 votes against former Congress Legislator K Mohankumar.
In Aroor, the only Left-ruled seat, CPI-M candidate Manu C Pulickal is trailing by over 2,500 votes against Congress leader Shanimol Usman.
