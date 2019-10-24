Kerala bypoll 2019 results: CPI-M led LDF wins two seats, UDF wins three

CPI-M candidate and Thiruvananthapuram Mayor VK Prasanth on Thursday won the prestigious Vatiyoorkavu Assembly constituency in Kerala by a margin of 14,251 votes, poll officials said.

The party also captured Konni from Congress party, which held it for the last 23 years, as party candidate KU Jenish emerged victorious with a margin of 9,953 votes.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) won the remaining three seats. Congress candidate Shanimol Usman won the Aroor seat with a margin of around 1,900 votes defeating Manu C Pulickal of the CPI-M.

Congress also retained the Ernakulam assembly seat after its candidate T J Vinod won with a margin of around 4000 votes.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) retained Manjeswaram with a huge margin after its candidate MCKamurdeen won the Manjeswaram Assembly constituency by 7,923 votes. BJP candidate Raveesh Thanthri Kumar came second.

