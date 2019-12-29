Kerala BJP walks out of all-party meet on CAA

Kerala BJP leaders, who took part in the all-party meeting called by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday walked out of it, saying it was undemocratic and unconstitutional as it was called to discuss the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The Kerala Assembly has called a special session to discuss, among other things, the new citizenship law, according to AK Balan, state Parliamentary Affairs minister.

The BJP was represented by MS Kumar and JR Padmakumar. They said when they raised their reservations about it at the meeting, there were shouts of "go back, go back" and soon they left the venue.

Before leaving, they said the meeting should pass a resolution condemning the violent incidents in Karnataka and in Kerala where governor Arif Mohammed Khan's speech was interrupted on Saturday.

"The CAA has already become a law and now what should be done is all should wait till the Supreme Court passes its orders," said Kumar.

Later, leader of opposition Ramesh Chennithala, who led the United Democratic Front contingent, said the meeting has entrusted Vijayan and himself to chalk out plans for future protests.

"The UDF has demanded a special session of the Kerala Assembly to pass a resolution against the CAA. An all-party delegation should meet the President and all cases against the protesters should be dropped. The UDF has also asked the Kerala government to spell out steps on the proposed detention centres," said Chennithala.