Kerala BJP walks out of all-party meet on CAA

Updated : December 29, 2019 06:07 PM IST

The Kerala Assembly has called a special session to discuss, among other things, the new citizenship law, according to AK Balan, state Parliamentary Affairs minister.
The BJP was represented by MS Kumar and JR Padmakumar. They said when they raised their reservations about it at the meeting, there were shouts of "go back, go back" and soon they left the venue.
The Congress is divided over holding joint protests, though there was one earlier this month.
